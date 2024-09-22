Watch: Rishabh Pant misses stumping chance after fumbling while collecting the ball

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant failed to execute a simple stumping, giving Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan a lifeline on Day 4 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh on September 22.

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant failed to execute a simple stumping, giving Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan a lifeline on Day 4 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh on September 22. Pant, who has been known as one of the most efficient keepers, committed the blunder at a crucial juncture of the game. Notably, this incident unfolded during the 47th over of the game when Shakib Al Hasan was steadily moving the visitor's scoreboard alongside skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in the fourth inning of the game. In a bid to break the valiant stand, the India captain then later brought back star spinner Ravindra Jadeja into the attack.



However, the Indian all-rounder had an awful start to the over, conceding six runs off his first four balls; he eventually succeeded in deceiving Shakib Al Hasan with his gile. The talismanic star all-rounder bowled a full-length delivery outside the off stump, with the ball thwarting Shakib on the outside edge.

Also Read: Watch: Mohammed Siraj sledges Najmul Hossain Shanto after being pulled for a boundary

Rohit Sharma and his men have thrashed the Bangladesh side by 280 runs in the opening Test match in Chennai

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men have thrashed the Bangladesh side by 280 runs in the opening Test match in Chennai. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant hammered hundreds on Day 3 to help the side post 287 runs before declaring their innings. Gill made an unbeaten 119 runs from 176 balls featuring 10 boundaries and four sixes, while wicketkeeper batter Pant made 109 runs from 128 balls featuring 13 boundaries and four sixes.

Also Read: Former RCB star picks between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

However, during the chase, the visiting sides had a great batting display on Day 3, but Indian bowlers marked a magnificent comeback on Day 4 to bundle off the visitors for just 234 runs to help the hosts win the opening Test match. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was the highest run scorer of his side, having racked up 82 runs from 127 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes.

Also Read: 'Not aware at all' - Bangladesh coach says he's unaware of Shakib's injury that India commentator said on air

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.