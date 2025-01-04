News
Rishabh Pant
News
January 4, 2025 - 7:42 pm

Rishabh Pant Reaches Major Milestone During His Fighting Knock in Sydney Test Against Australia

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Pant looked in his natural element.

Rishabh Pant

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant rose up to the occasion in the final Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) and produced a scintillating knock during India’s second innings.

After contributing with a fighting 40-ball 98 in the first innings, Pant took on the attack to the Aussies in the next innings and looked in his natural element, slamming a quickfire 61 off 33 balls despite the match situation demanding caution.

Pant kept flirting with danger, taking down a red-hot Scott Boland for a six on his first ball as he compiled six fours and four sixes during his stay, striking at an explosive rate of 184.85.

His performance overall in the ongoing BGT however hasn’t been the best by his standards. Pant scored 255 runs across five matches and nine innings, maintaining an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 59.02, which included a single half-century. He has been unable to convert most of the promising starts into big knocks.

ALSO READ: ‘Before U Open Ur Mouth’: Former India Star Blasts Fan Who Criticised Him for Defending Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant reaches major milestone in Sydney Test

Following his stellar display earlier today on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Rishabh Pant has reached the landmark of 5000 runs in international cricket.

Rishabh Pant has played 150 international matches for India, amassing 5,028 runs at an average of 33.97. Across 168 innings, he has registered seven centuries and 23 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 159. His strongest performances have come in Test cricket, where he has accumulated 2,948 runs in 43 matches (75 innings) at an impressive average of 42.11, including six centuries and 15 fifties. His best Test score remains 159*.

In ODIs, Pant has scored 871 runs in 31 matches at an average of 33.50, with one century and five half-centuries across 27 innings, with his highest score being 125*.

In the shortest format, Pant has contributed 1,209 runs in 76 matches at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 127.26. He has four half-centuries to his name in 66 innings, with his top score being an unbeaten 65.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
RIshabh Pant
Rishabh Pant milestones

