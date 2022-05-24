Watch: Riyan Parag, R Ashwin end up on same side after horrible mix up off free hit

Riyan Parag and R Ashwin were involved in a funny mix up, with both batters left stranded at one end.

Even as Riyan Parag sprinted across to try and take strike, R Ashwin stood there unmoved in a funny looking run-out.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) designated power-hitter Riyan Parag was left shell shocked and bemused at batting partner R Ashwin after he decided not to run for a wide late in the innings in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday (May 24).

Parag was left dismayed by the run-out after Ashwin decided to keep strike when the more organised batter expected his lower-order partner to quickly sprint across the other and bring him on at the batting end.

The run-out took place off a wide outside the off-stump on the final ball of the RR first-innings batting effort from GT left-arm pacer Yash Dayal. Having bowled the no-ball on the previous ball, Dayal gave RR another extra with a wide far outside the off-stump versus Ashwin.

Seeing the ball go past the tramp line, Riyan Parag started running to the batting end, anticipating Ashwin to gauge the situation and allow him to take strike to maximise the final ball. But Ashwin stood there even as Parag reached the other end, allowing Titans to complete an easy run-out.

Riyan Parag, R Ashwin involved in a bad mix-up

It was the most obvious communication error from R Ashwin and Riyan Parag, as while the former was at no stage interested in leaving strike, the latter always wanted it and sprinted to the other end even as his partner didn't step a foot outside the crease.

The moment they stood at one end facing each other, Parag looked towards Ashwin to ask why he didn't go for the single when he is supposed to give strike to the more organised power-hitter? Ashwin, in his response, looked curiously at Parag, as if to reinforce he has been an equally influential performer with the bat in the tournament.

Maybe there was some merit in Ashwin retaining strike after having played an exceptional finishing knock for RR a game before against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ashwin's critical innings of 40* from 23 balls allowed RR to beat CSK by five wickets and gave them the second spot in the league standings, which meant the inaugural season champions played the first qualifier and earned two bites at the cherry.