WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back to the dug out without even waiting for Umpire's decision

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the course of action in his hands and made the long walk back before the standing umpire's call.

Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted to have edged the ball outside off and declared himself out in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

Uncapped Indian batter Jashasvi Jaiswal displayed some fine honesty after deciding to walk off upon nicking the ball outside off even as the standing umpire took his sweet time raising the finger.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter didn't wait for umpire Bruce Oxenford to raise his finger and made his walk back to the pavillion after getting a thick edge on a delivery from Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Yash Dayal.

Playing the much-anticipated IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, the left-hand batter went for an uppish drive off a full-pitched ball from Dayal, only to nick it to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

The moment Saha took his grab, Dayal and rest of the GT fielding unit erupted in a loud appeal to Oxenford, who was just about deliberating his call when Yashasvi Jaiswal decided the course of action for himself and went off the field.

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off despite no call from Bruce Oxenford

The incident is from the second over of the RR's first-innings batting effort in the much-anticipated IPL 2022 playoff encounter. Facing Dayal from the over-the-wicket angle for the left-arm pacer, Yashasvi Jaiswal went for a full-blooded drive over the in-field.

But the left-hander missed his attempted stroke and got a thick outside edge on it straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Saha, who, along with Dayal, raised their voice for a caught and behind appeal even as standing umpire Oxenford took his time arriving at his decision.

Watch: Harleen Deol takes a blinder in the Women's T20 Challenge

Just before Oxenford could give a decision, however, Jaiswal, in all honesty, admitted to have edged the ball by turning his back on the playing deck and making the long walk back to the RR dug out.

﻿

Moments later, Oxenford was seen looking at Dayal and conveying to him that Yashasvi Jaiswal has declared himself out and he can now stop his appeal.

Given the woody sound was heard quite cleanly off the left-hander's willow, Oxenford may have himself given it out in the nick of time. But he was left surprised after the batter accepted his fate without him needing to raise his finger.