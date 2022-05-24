Watch: Harleen Deol takes a blinder in the Women's T20 Challenge

The incident happened in the 14th over of the innings when the Trailblazers only had grim hopes in the match.

Rodrigues was the last recognised batter in the middle and Harleen's efforts ended her stay as well.

The first match of the fourth edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge took place between Supernovas and Trailblazers on Monday (May 23) in Pune. The Supernovas, led by, Harmanpreet Kaur won the game easily by 49 runs defending their total of 163 runs thanks to a very good team effort.

While their batting and bowling were superb, their fielding was top class as well. Harleen Deol is known to be one of the best outfielders currently and she was once again in action on the evening showing off her skills. The catch she took to dismiss her India teammate Jemimah Rodrigues has caught the limelight now.

It happened in the 14th over when the Trailblazers found themselves in a lot of trouble. They had experienced a stunning collapse losing six wickets for just 10 runs and had only one specialist batter in the middle. Jemimah was batting well and was carrying the hopes of the team.

With the required run-rate soaring, she tried to churn out a few quick runs off Meghna Singh. Off the fifth delivery of the over, she slapped a length ball towards the sweeper cover. The ball went flat and hard and seemed like it will go for a boundary. But Harleen had other ideas as she ran forward and then dived forward to grab the ball just inches above the turf and complete a stunning catch.

It was a sensational effort given the way the ball was travelling. It also ended whatever grim hopes Trailblazers were left with in the game.

Here’s the video of Harleen Deol taking a stunner

As far as the match is concerned, it was the 30s from Deandra Dottin, Kaur and Harleen that propelled the Supernovas to 163 in their 20 overs after opting to bat. Hayley Matthews was the best bowler for the Trailblazers returning with the figures of 3/29 in her four overs.

The Trailblazers started off the chase in fine fashion with Smriti and Matthews adding 39 runs for the opening wicket. The former especially got off the blocks quickly to reach 34 runs off 23 balls. But once she got out, there was an inexplicable collapse as they were reduced to 73/7 from 63/1 which played a crucial role in them losing the game.

Meghna Singh was the star with the ball for the Supernovas as she picked up four wickets for just 12 runs in her four overs.