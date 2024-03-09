Rohit Sharma bonds with youngsters in heartwarming scenes after Test series win

India took just three days to win the Test match as they defeated England by an innings and 64 runs.

India youngsters clicking pictures with their captain Rohit Sharma.

India finished a famous 4-1 win over England in the hard-fought Test series. When the Dharamsala Test started, they wouldn’t have expected England to go down inside three days. The visitors gave the hosts a tough fight throughout the series.

England had their moments but could not convert them into a significant win. The start of Day 3 of Dharamsala Test saw England wrap up India’s innings quickly for 477. Veteran pacer James Anderson completed 700 wickets in his incredible Test career. Anderson became the third bowler and first fast bowler to reach the milestone.

But after that, it was all about Indian bowlers. Led by Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing is 100th Test match, the bowlers were all over England’s batting line-up. Ashwin picked up the first three wickets in no time. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root provided a ray of hope for the visitors before the former was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

There wasn’t much resistance left in England’s batting line-up as the batters had no answers to India’s bowlers. Joe Root scored 84 before he fell as England’s last wicket. India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs. Ashwin finished with five wickets in his 100th Test match.

Rohit Sharma’s heartwarming scenes with India’s youngsters

After the presentation ceremony, India captain Rohit Sharma received the winning trophy from BCCI secretary Jay Shah. As expected, Rohit gave the trophy to the youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. Both were seen lifting the trophy with happy faces in the victory photograph.

Meanwhile, India’s youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel clicked pictures with their captain and the trophy together on this momentous occasion. Bengal pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar also joined and clicked pictures with Rohit. The captain duly obliged to every youngster in a heartwarming scene.

Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Akash Deep are three of the five players to have made their debut in this series. The other two debutants are Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. In the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and KL Rahul, the youngsters stood up and took their opportunities.

