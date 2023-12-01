BCCI leak reports: Rohit Sharma to captain, Virat Kohli doubtful in T20 World Cup 2024 squad

The unofficial reports from BCCI"s selection meeting in Delhi on Thursday is that Rohit Sharma will lead India at the 2024 T20 World Cup while Virat Kohli's place is in jeopardy.

While there's no official news yet, reporters privy to the meeting details in Delhi on Thursday report that Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies/USA while Virat Kohli's place is debated.

Rohit, reportedly, was reportedly asked to stay on as captain in the T20I squad but wished to skip the white-ball leg tour of South Africa this month similar to Virat Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav was named as the skipper of the T20I side for the tour of South Africa yesterday with Hardik Pandya missing the series.

However, it is reported that despite the absence of Rohit and Kohli from the T20I squad, the duo are still in contention for the T20 World Cup, at least the former.

Although Rohit was asked to stay on as captain to continue the Dravid-Rohit combo till the end of the T20 World Cup, the same clarity hasn't emerged regarding Kohli, with IPL performances likely deciding his place in the squad for the ICC event. With the emergence of young guns Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma alongside others in the T20I squad, Kohli's place is under scrutiny.

टी 20 विश्व कप में कप्तान रहेंगे रोहित लेकिन विराट की जगह नहीं बन रही। कल दिल्ली में हुई बीसीसीआई की बैठक में पांचों चयनकर्ताओं, मुख्य कोच राहुल द्रविड़ और तीन बीसीसीआई पदाधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में इस पर चर्चा हुई। शुभमन गिल और यशश्वी जायसवाल के आने से विराट को जगह नहीं बन रही।… — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) December 1, 2023

While Kohli was the leading un-scorer for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the conditions in West Indies0-USA is expected to cause trouble for Kohli, whose game against spin and on slow tracks has notably deteriorated.

Rohit, meanwhile, with his renewed approach at the top of the order is considered to add much value in the shortest format and could well be opening the batting alongside one of the young stars at the multi-team event.

According to the reports, Rohit will likely open the batting with one of Gill or Jaiswal with Ishan Kishan identified as one of the options at the key No.3 position.

While a great IPL could definitely change circumstances for Kohli, the BCCI are reportedly very keen on crossing the final hurdle this time at the T20 World Cup and will want to leave no stone unturned.