"No.4 has been an issue for long..." - Rohit Sharma's honest confession rueing the absence of former India star

Rohit Sharma discussed India's dilemma regarding the fourth batting position and also acknowledged the contributions of the ex-India all-rounder.

Following an impressive series victory in the Caribbean, India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is preparing to vie for their third world championship title in the 50-over format. This year marks a significant occasion as the two-time champions will also host the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in October and November, the first time since 2011.

The cricketing powerhouse is also determined to put an end to their lack of success in ICC events. Despite facing challenges due to injuries, the team managed to reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship in the absence of key batters such as Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant.

Although Pant will remain sidelined for the rest of the 2023 season due to injury, there is optimism among the hosts regarding the return of star players Iyer and Rahul, following extended recovery periods.

Rohit Sharma highlights the problem in India's batting lineup

During an event related to La Liga in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma discussed India's dilemma regarding the fourth batting position and also acknowledged the contributions of the esteemed all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh.

“Look, No.4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled down. But for a long time, Shreyas has actually batted there and has done well — his numbers are really good," Rohit said.

ALSO READ: "Very quickly he needs to learn.." - Ex-SRH coach Brian Lara gives important input for Umran Malik

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's participation in the Australia ODI series was curtailed due to a recurring back injury. Having undergone back surgery earlier in the year in London, the prominent middle-order batter also missed the final match of the WTC against Australia. The 28-year-old's most recent appearance in an ODI for India was in January when they faced Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.