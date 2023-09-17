WATCH: Rohit Sharma's hilarious comment in press conference after Asia Cup win

It was a funny moment, and as Rohit exclaimed these words, all the journalists sitting in the hall cracked up.

Rohit Sharma has given several gold moments in his press conferences in the past.

Rohit Sharma was seen funnily advising the pyromancers to burst crackers after the World Cup win during his press conference after the Asia Cup final. It was a funny moment, and as Rohit exclaimed these words, all the journalists sitting in the hall cracked up. Obviously, the Indian captain was in a great mood after such a resounding triumph in the Asia Cup final.

Rohit Sharma has given several gold moments in his press conferences in the past. Be it his statement on Pakistan or MS Dhoni’s birthday, Rohit never misses out on showing his witty nature. Several videos of his press conferences have also been viral in the last few years.

Rohit Sharma is easily the biggest character during press conferences, irrespective of the match result. His calm nature and superior humour have received praise from the experts and viewers several times. His fans have also made several compilations of the hilarious statements given by Rohit Sharma before or after the game.

His advice after the Asia Cup victory adds to an already long list of his press conference jokes. Amidst serious discussions, Rohit Sharma comes up with his quips to lighten the atmosphere and give the journalists more to write about. The video of the latest one has been viral since the evening.

Rohit Sharma’s hilarious comment after Asia Cup win

After collecting the trophy and celebrating with the team, Rohit Sharma went to give a post-match press conference and answered the questions asked by the media. While Rohit is always in the mood during such conferences, he had a special reason to be happy and express himself freely. After all, he led India to an Asia Cup win.

While Rohit was answering one of the queries, a loud thunder-like noise of firecrackers busted into the conference room to interrupt the talk. After hearing the noise for a few seconds, Rohit couldn’t resist himself and decided to speak.

Rohit Sharma advised to burst crackers after we win the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HiM9qtZMSo — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) September 17, 2023

“Aree World Cup jeetne ke baad fodo yaar ye sab,” Rohit stated, meaning “Burst these firecrackers after the World Cup win”.

Rohit Sharma might be perturbed by the rumpus during his speech. As Rohit uttered these words in his style, the media cracked up. They all began to laugh at once.

It was indeed a jolly moment amidst a serious meeting. It is nothing new for Rohit Sharma, though. He gave another reason to the well-wishers of Indian cricket to be joyous.

