WATCH: Ishan Kishan imitates Virat Kohli after India's Asia Cup triumph

After a thumping 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Final, Ishan Kishan tried to imitate Virat Kohli’s walk in front of a group of Indian players, including Kohli. It was such a funny and heartwarming moment for the fans, and the video of the same was viral in no time. Virat Kohli also tried to copy Ishan Kishan in reply, and the whole moment was captured on the camera.

India had a perfect outing in the final of the Asia Cup, led by Mohammed Siraj, who grabbed as many as six wickets on his way to registering his career-best figures. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya also provided him with good support in the process of bundling Sri Lanka to a mere 50. In reply, India chased down the target in just 37 balls to end the campaign as the champions.

The whole team environment was happy and healthy after the end of such a fantastic campaign. Virat Kohli particularly seemed to be in a good headspace and enjoying himself and his game. Even during the match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli was seen doing his antics and entertaining everyone on the ground despite being given a rest.

This funny incident involving Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli further threw light on the team bonding. The dressing room seems to be a happy place, with the players enjoying each other’s company. It’s important to have such a nice bond for a team ahead of a crucial tournament like the World Cup.

Ishan Kishan emulates Virat Kohli after the Asia Cup win

In a video spreading like fire on social media, Ishan Kishan is seen imitating Virat Kohli’s walk, with other players like Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and Virat Kohli himself watching him do his thing. Ishan Kishan copies Virat Kohli precisely during his short walk, leaving other players watching him in jubilation.

In reply, Virat Kohli also tries to emulate Ishan Kishan before turning back to the group. However, the incident doesn’t end just here. Ishan Kishan again copies Virat Kohli in a better manner than the previous attempt.

Ishan Kishan doing a Virat walk - Virat Kohli with the counter 😂😂#AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/u57DWmmJ7L — रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) September 17, 2023

Ishan Kishan actually looked like a carbon copy of the Indian great during his second try. Overall, it was a wholesome moment recorded by the viewers in the stands. It shows that the dressing room is in a better space.

Every player enjoyed their time in Sri Lanka, which is a good indication. With the World Cup not far away, a light environment will help everyone on and off the field. Several photos and videos of Virat Kohli and other players have been viral throughout this Asia Cup. This video steals all the limelight to cap off the tournament.

