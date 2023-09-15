WATCH: Virat Kohli turns water boy during Bangladesh clash, entertains fans with his antics

Immediately after the second wicket fell, Kohli, who was rested for the match, came running onto the field in a funny manner to provide drinks to his teammates.

India and Bangladesh clashed in the final Super 4 fixture of the 2023 Asia Cup on September 15 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field, inviting Bangladesh to bat first. Unfortunately, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side experienced a shaky start, losing their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das with a mere 15 runs on the scoreboard.

An entertaining moment for fans was when star Indian batter Virat Kohli stepped in as the waterboy following the second wicket's fall. In the fourth over, Shardul Thakur dismantled the stumps of Tanzid Hasan, who had scored 13 off 12, sending him back to the pavilion. Immediately after the wicket fell, Kohli, who was rested for the match, came running onto the field in a funny manner to provide drinks to his teammates. This incident quickly gained traction on various social media platforms.

India implemented five changes to their playing XI, with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya taking a break. They were replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur. Furthermore, the 20-year-old Tilak Varma received his debut ODI cap.

Tilak Varma handed ODI debut

Varma has left a strong impression during his brief T20I career, amassing 174 runs from seven innings with an impressive average of 34.80, including one fifty. After his remarkable performance in his debut T20I series against West Indies, there were widespread discussions about including him in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad. However, due to his limited experience in the 50-over format, he missed out on the mega event. Nevertheless, he has now earned a well-deserved opportunity against Bangladesh.

Varma might also address India's persistent issue of having an extra bowler in the XI, as he has been viewed as a potential bowling option by the bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey. He even dedicated time to practice his off-spinners during the optional team practice session in Colombo on September 14.

