WATCH: 'Isko toh kuch bhi daal' - Rohit Sharma's hilarious comment to welcome Jonny Bairstow in his 100th Test

Rohit Sharma has been excessively chirpy throughout the ongoing high-octane five-match Test series, with his comments and gestures viral on social media platforms. Another chapter to the episode was added when Jonny Bairstow came to the crease in his 100th Test following the dismissal of Zak Crawley in the 38th over.

Jonny Bairstow hasn’t been in great form this series, for he has been at sea most of the time and struggling to get that flow and rhythm in his batting. Before the fifth Test in Dharamsala, Bairstow had a mere 170 runs at an abysmal average of 21.25, with a best of 38, in eight innings this series.

While the final game of the rubber was a special one for him, Bairstow was under immense pressure to perform and make a statement. However, the milestone encounter turned out to be a bummer on the first attempt, as the 34-year-old got out on 29 to leave his team in tatters when England required some stability from its senior player.

It was a counterattacking knock, for Bairstow took only 18 balls, hitting two boundaries and as many maximums. But England wanted a bigger knock and better application, something he has lacked throughout this series.

Rohit Sharma's hilarious comment to welcome Jonny Bairstow in his 100th Test

Rohit Sharma has been quite content leading a young pace in this five-match Test series. When Jonny Bairstow arrived on the crease earlier today, Rohit made a cheeky comment, guiding his bowler in the plans for the new batter.

Mocking Bairstow’s substandard form, Rohit exclaimed, “Isko toh kuch bhi daal (Bowl anything to him),” to which one of the Indian players replied, “Haa, isko theek hai. Vo sa**a wahi maarta hai (Yes, correct. He only hits in one direction)”.

It was a funny exchange of words among the Indian players. Rohit has passed on another cheeky comment on the field, adding to an already long tally.

The Indian captain has managed to keep the environment light despite being under the pump at different points in the series. It has been a highlighting point in his leadership for a while now.

