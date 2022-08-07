Watch: Rohit Sharma shares special moment with crowd in Florida after win against West Indies

Rohit Sharma shook hands with the fans present in the stands in Lauderhill following his team's win in the fourth T20I.

Rohit Sharma made it a day to remember for fans based in USA by shaking hands with them after the win over West Indies.

Indian fans living in USA rarely get to witness their favourite stars up close and personal. Skipper Rohit Sharma turned that rare opportunity a special one for them by meeting them in person while rallying around the ground in Lauderhill on Saturday (August 6).

Rohit made the day for a huge section of the Indian fans present at the ground in Florida for the fourth T20I against the West Indies by shaking their hands and thanking them for their support following his team's victory.

As India sealed the five-match series with a 3-1 unassailable scoreline, the Indian captain made a point to go up to the fans based in USA and express his gratitude for coming in large numbers despite a very early morning start to the game.

To suit the audiences based in India, the match was scheduled to begin as early as 10:30 AM local time, which, however, was no hurdle to the passionate fans present in Miami and around the USA as they filled the stands and cheered for Rohit Sharma & company.

Rohit Sharma thanks fans in USA with heartening gesture

As India secured another victory over the Calypso Kings and took an impregnable lead in the five-match series, Rohit Sharma decided to join in the fun and celebrations with the fans in Lauderhill.

He went up and close and started shaking their hands or giving them high fives while rallying around the small ground, which till earlier this year was the only stadium available for international action in the USA.

One could see the joy on the faces of the fans, with Rohit too smiling and expressing a genuine sense of appreciation and gratitude for their support.

People's captain Rohit Sharma 🥰pic.twitter.com/8xW22hHJ86 — Prof. Boies Pilled Bell 🪄 (@Lil_Boies45) August 6, 2022



Rohit Sharma looked quite amused by the victory, which India pulled off comprehensively on the day. The visitors made a stiff score of 191/5 in their allotted 20 overs and defended it by a huge margin of 59 runs, dismissing the hapless Caribbean side for only 132 runs.

With their win, India sealed the series trophy and gave themselves an extra opportunity to trial their squad depth with the fifth and final T20I scheduled in Lauderhill on Sunday (August 7).