Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at Rishabh Pant's playful act during Nicholas Pooran run out chaos

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran looked at his dominant best, but his brief entertaining stay ended in an unfortunate run-out during the fourth T20I against India in Florida on Saturday, August 6.

Pooran 4, 6, 0, 6, 6 off Axar Patel, before being run out.

Nicholas Pooran was impressive in the three-match ODI series against India last month, which his team lost 0-3, but didn’t quite get going in the first three of the five T20Is, managing scores of 18, 14 and 22 at a combined strike-rate of 110.20.

The West Indies skipper came all guns blazing in the fourth T20I against India in Florida on Saturday, August 6, taking particular liking to left-arm spinner Axar Patel rather early into his innings. The left-handed batter walked in to bat in the fourth over of the innings, after speedster Avesh Khan had removed both opener Brandon King and wicketkeeper Devon Thomas, and struck a four on the first ball of the fifth over, which was the third he faced.

A six over deep mid-wicket followed, and he struck two more over extra cover and long-off respectively to make it 22 off the first five balls from Axar. The last ball was pushed to point and the batter set off for a non-existent single, only to be stranded mid-pitch after Kyle Mayers denied the call.

Sanju Samson fired the throw to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and the latter visibly took his own sweet time, after being urged by skipper Rohit Sharma to remove the bails. Rohit clearly appeared furious at Pant’s playful act. Axar removed Mayers in his next over as West Indies stumbled to 64/4 by the end of the seventh over.

Watch Rohit Sharma venting anger at Rishabh Pant after latter’s playful act during Nicholas Pooran run out chaos:

Earlier, India managed 191/5 after being put in to bat, with Rishabh Pant (44 off 31), Rohit (33 off 16), Sanju Samson (30* off 23), Suryakuamr Yadav (24 off 14) Deepak Hooda (21 off 19) and Axar Patel (20* off 8), all contributing to the cause.

