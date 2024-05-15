'Watched his videos 100 times': Rohit Sharma names bowler he fears the most

Interestingly, the bowler has dismissed Rohit only once in international cricket.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country and across the globe. His exploits with the bat are no secret and he keeps the ability to decimate an entire bowling attack single-handedly on his day.

However, there is one bowler Rohit feels is the most fearsome and daunting.

Speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8 in an interaction, Rohit revealed the toughest bowler he has faced.

However, it's worth noting that the bowler only managed to dismiss Rohit once in international cricket, during a Boxing Day Test where Rohit scored a duck.

Rohit Sharma reveals the bowler he fears the most

Rohit said, "I have gone and watched his videos like 100 times before I went in to bat. That was Dale Steyn. He is an absolute legend of the game. And what he has achieved in his career is just superb to watch. And I have faced him many times. He is quick. He used to swing the ball at that pace, which is not easy. It is quite tough. And he was a fierce competitor. He just went out there wanting to do everything, to win every game and every session, so it was nice to come up against him."

Despite the solitary wicket, Dale Steyn delivered some memorable spells against the Indian opener on other occasions.

Incidentally, these encounters occurred during a phase in Rohit's career before he reached his full potential. As Rohit evolved into a dominant force in limited-overs cricket, Steyn was nearing the end of his illustrious career.

Talking about Rohit's IPL team - Mumbai Indians, they have already crashed out of the playoffs race.

Rohit next sets his sights on the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, where he will be leading the side in the mega-event.

