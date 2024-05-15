Former CSK star reveals MS Dhoni's popularity has left this star 'frustrated'

Dhoni has evolved into a cult figure for the team and its fans.

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the heavyweight teams in the history of the league. They are the most successful side in IPL history alongside Mumbai Indians with five titles in their kitty.

One of the primary reasons for the franchise reaching such unprecedented heights of success is the mere presence of MS Dhoni in their ranks.

Dhoni has evolved into a cult figure for the team and its fans.

Although he quit his captaincy role earlier in the season, he still draws the same fandom wherever CSK plays.

Echoing on the same lines, former CSK star Amabati Rayudu revealed that at times other players feel a bit 'frustrated' by Dhoni's popularity.

Ambati Rayudu reveals which player has been 'frustrated' by MS Dhoni's popularity

Rayudu, who has enjoyed an illustrious career with the franchise, named the CSK veteran who is affected by Dhoni's fanbase.

Speaking on Star Sports, Rayudu revealed, "Even when you hit a six and a four the crowd is silent, me and Jadeja felt that in the last few years. I really believe when I say this, that CSK fans are MS Dhoni fans first, and CSK fans later. Even Jadeja gets frustrated, but he cannot do anything."

Speaking about CSK's playoffs chances, the defending champions are still in contention for a spot and are currently placed third on the table with 14 points from 13 games.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is slated to play their final league stage match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 18 in what will be a virtual knockout clash as the winner of the game will guarantee a qualification berth for themselves while the loser in all likelihood will crash out.

