CSK CEO downplays Stephen Fleming's aspirations for India head coach role

According to multiple reports, the Kiwi is the frontrunner for the role.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently started inviting applications for the post of head coach role for the Indian team. Rahul Dravid, who currently holds office, has his tenure till the end of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

With a few prospective names being reported for the role, one name that cropped up as the frontrunner is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming.

Amidst these circulating rumors, CSK swiftly addressed and dismissed any such allegations. Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, denied the speculation and asserted that there has been no discussion between Fleming and the franchise regarding the Indian head coach position.

Speaking to Sports Now, Viswanathan ended the speculations for now saying, "I have not heard anything like this. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either."

Stephen Fleming fits BCCI's demands perfectly

Interestingly, the BCCI's criteria for the head coach position appear to be perfectly suited for someone like Fleming. These requirements include a robust cricketing background, such as a minimum playing experience of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODIs, or significant coaching roles at different levels of the sport.

Speaking about CSK, the defending champions are still in the hunt for a playoffs spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) and are currently placed third on the table with 14 points from 13 games.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will play their final league stage match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 18 in what will be a virtual knockout clash as the winner of the game will guarantee a qualification berth while the loser in all likelihood will crash out.

