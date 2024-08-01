'Not completely out of the format' - Rohit Sharma opens up about his T20I retirement

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the shortest format on the same night India won the T20 World Cup 2024.

India's former all-format skipper Rohit Sharma jokingly hinted that he could be back playing the shortest format despite his retirement from T20Is.

Rohit announced he was calling it quits in the shortest format of the game on the same night India won the T20 World Cup 2024.

Following that, dynamic India batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the skipper of the side and led the Men in Blue to an emphatic 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in their ongoing tour of the neighbouring nation.

Rohit will now be back in action again for the ODI leg of the Sri Lanka series as he continues to lead India in Tests and ODIs.

However, speaking in a press conference on the eve of the first ODI match, Rohit joked about his comeback in T20Is and revealed that he feels that he has only been rested and might be called upon ahead of a marquee event as it happened during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma opens up about his T20I retirement

Rohit said in the video, “I felt like I have been rested from the T20s like it used to happen in the past. There will be big tournament coming up and then we have to get ready for T20s again. I still feel it is like that. So I don't think I am completely out of the forma.”

Rohit Sharma still feels he's gonna play the T20is. 😄❤️ pic.twitter.com/tMoGgqNY0x — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 1, 2024

India is set to compete in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, with the first game scheduled for August 2, followed by the second on August 4, and the final match on August 7.

Fans will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action as this series marks the first time both players will be representing India in ODIs since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

