Rohit Sharma is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and will lead India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma is one of the best batters ever produced by India. From his debut in 2007, Rohit has established himself as one of the mainstays of India's strong batting order. His ability to hit big sixes and play long innings makes him such a unique batter.

In his long and illustrious cricketing career, Rohit has achieved great things. His 264* against Sri Lanka in Kolkata is the highest individual score in ODIs till date. The Indian captain is also known for his six-hitting spree. He is on top of the list of most sixes in international cricket with 597 sixes to his name so far.

Rohit Sharma picks his favourite batters in the modern era

While speaking to Off Script on Dubai Eye 103.8 Youtube channel, Rohit Sharma named his favourite batters in the modern era.

"Now, there are actually few. I watched Zak Crawley this season very closely.and enjoyed watching him. I enjoy Steve Smith bat, although, he is different from the rest of us. He's got his own way of dealing things in the middle but he is quite successful. But yeah, Zak Crawley is quite impressive," Rohit answered.

Zak Crawley was in action during India's Test series against England at home before the IPL. Crawley was the third-highest run-getter of the series with 407 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.70. He emerged as the highest run-scorer of the series for England.

Steve Smith, meanwhile, needs no introduction. He is already a legend of the game having scored 9685 runs in 195 Test innings so far at an average of 56.97. Despite his unusual technique, the 34-year-old has emerged as one of the topmost batters of this generation.

Rohit Sharma will be in action in Mumbai Indians' final league game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 17 at Wankhede Stadium. He has had a disappointig IPL 2024 after an excellent start to this campaign. After the last match against LSG, Rohit is scheduled to leave for the T20 World Cup 2024, where he will be India's captain.

