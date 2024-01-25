"Quite draining...": Rohit Sharma reveals the emotional and physical challenge of leading India

After salvaging a draw against South Africa in the Test series, Rohit Sharma will be keen to maintain India's unbeaten run at home for over a decade as they lock horns against England in a five-match Test series. The first of the five-match encounter got underway today (January 25) at Hyderabad.

The India skipper marshaled his troops impeccably as the bowlers managed to topple The Three Lions batting lineup for 246-all out on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test itself. Spinners dominated the proceedings with Jadeja and Ashwin picking up three wickets each while Axar got two. Bumrah was the only pacer to find success with two scalps to his name. For England, Ben Stokes starred with a crucial 70 off 88 balls.

Rohit Sharma, who has donned the captaincy reins impeccably for sometime now, spoke about the emotional and physical challenges that comes along with the role.

Speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Jio Cinema, Rohit Sharma said, "It is quite draining but that is what you sign up for when you take the responsibility. I think when the opportunity came to me for leading the team, I was excited. In the last 7,8 years I have been part of that core group. When you are vice-captain you know you can be handed over the captaincy at any point. Plus I led in Virat's absence a few times when he was not there."

The India skipper, who gave a glimpse of his captaincy brilliance during the ongoing India vs England series opener with a cunning ploy along with Ashwin to trap England batter Ben Duckett lbw added, "I have seen many greats of captain, stalwarts in their own way so to be alongside them is a great honour and great privilege. It's been great except during the finals of the ICC Trophy. I think we won everything and that's the only thing that we have not been able to accomplish but the time will come*

