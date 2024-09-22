[WATCH] What was Rohit Sharma’s secret act that helped India win first BAN Test?

The video is now doing rounds on social media and has gone increasingly viral.

The Indian team kickstarted the two-match Bangladesh Test series on a positive note, registering a massive 280-run win in the series opener and wrapping up the contest with a day left.

However, interestingly, a video doing rounds on social media reveals the secret act India skipper Rohit Sharma employed to ensure a win for the hosts.

Rohit Sharma was seen in a superstitious mood, switching the bails towards the striker’s end and funnily casting his spell while sharing a laugh.

While it can’t be confirmed whether the incident happened was from the first or second innings of the Bangladesh innings, this was a trick also used by former India captain Virat Kohli to get a breakthrough when things looked to be in a stalemate.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad had also used the same trick to get wickets.

Check Rohit Sharma's superstitious act below.

The win you know, the juju you don't 😆 pic.twitter.com/JPETlsRsGn — S🦦 (@Iwillhuntuhdown) September 22, 2024

India take series lead against Bangladesh

Speaking about the match, Rishabh Pant made a resounding return to the longest format, slamming his sixth Test century and in the process, levelling former India skipper MS Dhoni for most Test tons by a wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant, along with Shubman Gill, stitched a crucial 167-run stand which helped India put up a daunting target of 515 runs for the visitors.

Pant scored 109 while Gill remained unbeaten on 119 as India declared their second innings on 287 for 4.

Chasing the uphill target, Bangladesh never really looked much in control of the run-chase, getting bundled out for 234.

For India, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with his six-wicket haul as he ensured the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series.

ALSO READ: 'This is CKS's home': Rishabh Pant shuts down comparisons after levelling MS Dhoni's record at Chepauk

Telegram Group Join Now

The second and the final game will be played in Kanpur from September 27.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.