'This is CKS's home': Rishabh Pant shuts down comparisons after levelling MS Dhoni's record at Chepauk

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, earlier today slammed his sixth Test century during the first India vs Bangladesh Test at Chepauk. In the process, Pant also equalled former India skipper MS Dhoni for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

The record soon sparked comparisons on social media and even among the experts but the 26-year-old emphasised he wanted to 'be himself'.

Speaking after India's win, Pant told the broadcasters on Sunday, "This is CSK's home ground. Mahi bhai has played a lot of cricket here. But, for me, like I have said before, I want to be myself. I don't focus on what's being said or what's happening around me. I keep things simple and focus on giving my best. The atmosphere here was amazing, and I really enjoyed it."

Rishabh Pant's knock put all apprehensions to bed

Notably, there were concerns and apprehensions surrounding Pant's return to Test cricket after more than 650 days, with his last appearance coming in December 2022 against Bangladesh, before a serious car accident forced him to the sidelines.

However, Pant, who recently hit a half-century in a Duleep Trophy match, silenced all doubts by delivering an outstanding 109-run performance during India's second innings on Day 3 of the match and aiding the hosts in setting a formidable target of 515 against Bangladesh.

Partnering with fellow centurion Shubman Gill, Pant contributed to a crucial 167-run stand and solidified India's commanding position, setting up a mammoth chase for Bangladesh.

Pant's heroics eventually helped India secure victory by a big margin of 280 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the Test series. The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to begin on September 27.

