Rohit Sharma slams fake news on T20 World Cup selection meeting

Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma recently dismissed the rumours of meeting Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid to decide the fate of the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

A report was previously surfacing the Internet that Rohit Sharma and former Indian Indian cricketers Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid have recently met in the BCCI office in Mumbai to pick their 15 man squad for the global tournament. The World Cup 2024 will kick off in the USA and West Indies in June after the conclusion of the 17th season of the IPL.

In the latest video of Club Prairie Fire Podcast with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, the Indian skipper revealed that he has not met anyone regarding the squad selection for the upcoming marquee tournament and how the chief selector and head coach weren’t even present in the city.

Rohit Sharma Dismisses Rumors of Picking Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

While addressing the rumours, Rohit Sharma said, "I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai, playing Golf. Rahul Dravid is watching his kid play in Bengaluru. He was in Mumbai, actually. He was. He got him to play on a red soil wicket here at CCI (Cricket Club of India). That's about it. We haven't met, to be honest. In today's day and age, unless you hear it from either myself, Rahul himself, Ajit himself, or someone from the BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake.”

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan questioned Rohit Sharma about the player he would like to pick for the T20 World Cup solely for the purpose of entertainment, to which the Indian skipper named the young wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

"All these guys are quite crazy to be honest. If anyone makes me laugh, then it's Rishabh Pant. He is one crazy guy. I have been watching him since he was a kid. I was quite disappointed when he missed a year-and-a-half due to that accident. He is quite witty. The kind of stuff he does behind the stumps makes you laugh. He has got his own way of doing this, this is what I like about it," said Rohit Sharma.

The IPL 2024 currently serves as a perfect trial for the Indian selectors to pick the best 15 man squad who will represent India in the T20 World Cup.