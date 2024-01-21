Uncapped Rajasthan Royals star slams fastest fifty in SA20 history

An uncapped Rajasthan Royals (RR) star has shattered records in the ongoing SA20 2024, registering the fastest-ever fifty in the tournament's history. The 25-year-old Proteas, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2023 and remains an uncapped IPL player, crafted a half-century in just 18 balls. Retained by the franchise for the upcoming IPL 2024 edition as well, the player has made a strong case for earning his IPL debut and will definitely be one of the stars to keep an eye out for in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira eventually remained unbeaten, finishing with 56* off 20 but his quickfire knock fueled Joburg Super Kings to a victory over Pretoria Capitals in the Saturday (January 20) doubleheader of SA20 2024, helping them secure their first win in the tournament. Placed at the bottom of the six-team points table with no victories in their first four outings, the Super Kings displayed a dominant performance against Pretoria Capitals, successfully chasing down 168 runs at The Wanderers Stadium.

Donovan Ferreira's quickfire fifty keeps Joburg Super Kings in hunt for playoffs

This win was pivotal for the Yellow Army to sustain their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage. With a win and a no-result in five games, they accumulated six points, elevating them to the fifth position in the standings and displacing the Capitals to the bottom.

As of now, the Paarl Royals lead the points table with 13 points (including 1 bonus) and three wins in four matches. The Super Giants closely follow with an equal number of points from five games. The defending champions, Eastern Cape, hold the third position, while MI Cape Town occupies the fourth spot after 13 matches in the tournament.

