KKR's latest recruit slams match-saving 116* against England Lions

He has made a strong case for his selection for the upcoming England Test series.

Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Auction for his base price of 50 lakhs, the recruit gave a testament of his prowess in the recently concluded unofficial Test against England Lions at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With his performance, he has made a strong case for his selection for the upcoming Test series against England.

KS Bharat showcased his mettle with a gritty century. The wicketkeeper-batter's aggressive style was reminiscent of Rishabh Pant as Bharat demonstrated his potential as a Test wicketkeeper.

Facing a challenging situation as India A struggled at 223 for 5 in their chase of a formidable target of 490 set by England Lions, Bharat held his fort. He remained unbeaten on 116* from 165 balls, guiding India A to 426 for five and ensure a draw. At one point, he accelerated, maintaining a strike rate of 100. This resilient century highlighted Bharat's skill and determination, providing the stability India A needed during their chase.

Tough competition for wicketkeeper spot in India's Test squad

Bharat had a challenging start to his career, averaging only 14.25 in five innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The competition for the keeper's spot in the upcoming India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad involves KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel. The intense competition underscores the significance of every opportunity for Bharat to prove himself and secure his spot in the team.

ALSO READ: In-form RCB batter saves the day for India A, smashes sensational ton against England Lions

His performance in the unofficial Test, preceding the much-anticipated series against England will be extremely crucial. The ability to perform under pressure positions him as a strong contender for the Test wicketkeeper role, especially in the absence of Rishabh Pant. Bharat's innings showcased his capacity to step up and contribute when the team needs it the most.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.