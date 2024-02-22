Former England pacer reacts to controversial comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal by Ben Duckett

Ducket had said England's 'Bazball' should get credit for the way Jaiswal has been batting in the ongoing IND vs ENG Tests.

England opener Ben Duckett recently came under fire for his comments on Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal following England's loss in the Rakjot Test.

Duckett, who smashed 153 off 151 balls in the third Test in Rajkot, said England's Bazball style should deserve some credit for the way India opener Jaiswal has been batting.

Jaiswal, who took 80 balls to reach his half-century, accelerated a great deal to end up with an unbeaten 214 off 236 balls.

He also hit 12 sixes in his whirlwind knock to equal the record for most maximums in an innings, held by former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

Given Duckett's comments received flak, former England pacer Ryan Sidebottom offered a very balanced opinion.

Ex-England pacer reacts to controversial comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal by Ben Duckett

Speaking exclusively to Cricxtasy, Sidebottom said,

"Sometimes when you are under pressure, players sometimes say some things that they don't really mean. I think Jaiswal has been absolutely wonderful and he has been knocking on the door for quite some time. I have heard his name for some time now and people also have been talking about him. He is his own cricketer (Jaiswal). He is a complete cricketer."

ALSO READ: Indian batting sensation jumps 14 places in ICC Test Rankings for batters; breaks into Top 20

He further added, "Sometimes I like mind games but Ben Duckett is a positive cricketer, at the top order and has been attacking. They both (Duckett and Jaiswal) are attacking cricketers and like watching them play. Don't always buy into what they say. It's a great talking point and I love those little things because it's nice to have a little needle in Test matches and people not being happy with comments certain players have made. But again, it just makes for another good Test match and people will be keeping an eye out for Ben Duckett and how he is going to perform having come out with those comments."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.