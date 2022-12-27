SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 T20 Series Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 T20 series LIVE on TV, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

Indian U-19s begin their preparations for the inaugural U-19 women's T20 World Cup in South Africa with a five-match series against the hosts.

Giving their push to claim the maiden women's U-19 T20 World Cup real strength, the Indian U-19 side get on with their preparations via a full-fledged T20 series against hosts South Africa.

The Indian women's U-19 team will be facing up against the Proteas U-19s in a five-match T20 series, which would fine-tune their build-up to the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup in the rainbow nation.

The T20 series is expected to hold both the teams in good stead, especially the Indian side not used to the conditions in South Africa. Why, they have experienced international Shafali Verma at the helm of affairs, whose return to the U-19s raised a few eye-balls recently.

Leading the South African women's U-19 team is Oluhle Siyo, who would be hoping to lead her side to victory over India in home conditions and enter the junior World Cup feeling confident.

Also Read: SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 1, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19

India U-19 tour of South Africa: SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 T20 series schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

1st T20 -Steyn City School - IST 1:30 PM

2nd T20 - LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria - IST 5:15 PM

3rd T20 - LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria - IST 1:30 PM

4th T20 - LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria - IST 5:15 PM

5th - LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria - IST 1:30 PM

Where to watch SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 T20 series LIVE on TV

There will be no live telecast of the series between India U-19s and South Africa U-19s.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 T20 Live Streaming details

The live streaming for the SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 series will be available on Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel. Fans from India and South Africa can both tune into it.

SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19 T20 series: Complete Squad Lists

South Africa: Oluhle Siyo(c), Karabo Meso(w), Refilwe Moncho, Seshnie Naidu, Ntabiseng Nini, Kayla Reyneke, Anica Swart, Simone Lourens, Monalisa Legodi, A Hlubi, Jenna Evans, Jemma Botha, Madison Landsman

India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree