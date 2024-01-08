SA20 2024 Live streaming: Where to Watch LIVE Broadcast on TV in India and other locations, Fixtures and venues

In India, the SA20 2024 can be live-streamed on JioCinema . It will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel . In South Africa, the SA20 2024 will be streamed live on Super Sport.

After a successful inagural season, South Africa's flagship T20 league, the SA20 is set to return for another season of mouthwatering action and high-octane matches. All six teams in the fray - MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants - are owned by Indian Premier League franchise owners, adding to the allure for Indian fans.

The much-awaited 2024 season of the SA20 will begin on January 10 and continue till February 10. This season is expected to be even bigger as many top players from the South Africa national squad will be unavailable for the Test matches against New Zealand, as the schedule of SA20 2024 clashes with that of the NZ tour.

SA20 2024 Format

In SA20, a total of 30 league matches are scheduled until February 4, spanning across Cape Town, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Paarl, Centurion, and Durban. Following the league stage, Qualifier 1 is set for February 6, featuring the top two teams from the points table. The victor secures a spot in the final, while the losing team gets another chance in Qualifier 2 on February 8, facing the winner of the Eliminator scheduled for February 7. The grand finale is slated for February 10.

What happened last year?

During the inaugural SA20, Sunrisers Eastern Cape emerged victorious by defeating table toppers Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the final. Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals also made it to the knockout stages but were eliminated in the semi-finals.

Jos Buttler from Paarl Royals led the competition in run-scoring, amassing 391 runs, including four half-centuries in 11 matches. Roelof van der Merwe (Sunrisers) and Anrich Nortje (Pretoria Capitals) shared the top spot in the wicket-taking charts, each claiming 20 wickets.

Aiden Markram, the captain of Sunrisers, earned the title of Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performance, scoring 366 runs, including a century, and taking 11 wickets.

SA20 2024 Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

In India, the SA20 2024 can be live-streamed on JioCinema. It will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel.

In South Africa, the SA20 2024 will be streamed live on Super Sport.

In Australia, the SA20 2024 can be watched on Foxtel.

In United Kingdom, the SA20 2024 can be watched on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix

The SA 20 will be available for fans in the following regions on ICC.tv:

Asia: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Georgia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

Oceania: American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna

Europe: All regions except Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, the UK

North America: All regions, including Canada, Mexico, the US and the Caribbean

South America: All of South America

