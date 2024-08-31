Son of India legend picked in under-19 team for Australia series at home

India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia U19 has been announced.

Samit Dravid, son of Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, has been selected for India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia U19. The Junior Selection Committee announced his inclusion for both the one-day and four-day matches, marking a significant step in his budding cricket career.

Samit has recently made headlines with his performances in the Maharaja KSCA T20 tournament, where he plays for the Mysuru Warriors. While his contributions with the bat in terms of runs have been modest, scoring just 7 runs in one of his appearances, he captured the attention of cricket fans and commentators with a stunning six against the Bengaluru Blasters. His powerful shot drew comparisons to his father's legendary batting style, showcasing a similar technique and stance.

Samit Dravid on the rise

Before this, Samit had a notable run in the 2023-24 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he played a crucial role in helping Karnataka win the title. As an all-rounder, he amassed 362 runs and took 16 wickets across eight matches, including a standout 98-run innings against Jammu and Kashmir.

His selection in the U19 squad comes ahead of a challenging series against Australia U19, where his performances will be closely watched as he continues to make a name for himself, following in the footsteps of his illustrious father.

India Under-19 squads

India U19 squad for one-day series against Australia U19: Rudra Patel (VC)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)

India U19 squad for four-day series against Australia U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya K P (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)