Sanju Samson's wife takes dig at IPL broadcasters for pre-season promo

Charulatha Remesh, Sanju Samson’s wife, took a subtle dig at IPL broadcasters for their pre-season promo, which visibly had no representation for the Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.

Rajasthan Royals, under the dynamic Sanju Samson, have romped through to their second IPL final, their first since the inaugural edition in 2008.

RR defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in the IPL 2022 second qualifier, on the back of an all-round bowling performance followed by a sparkling 106* from Jos Buttler - his record fourth hundred of the season.

RR have been one of the most consistent sides in the competition, having finished second on the league stage points table with nine wins from 14 games, before bouncing back against RCB after a last-over defeat to the Gujarat Titans in the first Qualifier earlier this week. While Jos Buttler has been leading the way with the bat, well supported by Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal has been the standout bowler with 26 scalps in the season, with fellow bowlers Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy too, playing their parts.

They will now be up against Hardik Pandya’s GT in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 29.

In buildup to the clash, an Instagram story posted by Samson’s wife Charulatha Remesh has been doing the rounds on the internet, with her taking a subtle dig at the tournament broadcasters.

In build-up to the competition, a video had been released with caricatures of each team’s captains and players for the race to the championship. However, rather surprisingly, it represented just nine of the 10 teams with RR being the lone absentee.

Charulatha posted a screenshot on her Instagram story, questioning the team’s absence, and the caption read:

“Saw this animated video showing the race for IPL 2022 on the first day of IPL. And wondered why there wasn’t any pink jersey.”

In the following story, she posted a picture of the team reaching the finals, captioning, “AND FINALS! Grateful”.