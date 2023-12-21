'A question mark in T20 cricket' - Sanjay Manjrekar makes a big statement about Rohit Sharma

Despite being one of the most talented batters of the generation, Rohit Sharma hasn’t cracked the T20 code yet.

Despite being one of the most talented batters of the generation, Rohit Sharma hasn't cracked the T20 code yet.

Despite being one of the most talented batters of the generation, Rohit Sharma hasn’t cracked the T20 code yet. There have been a few shades of brilliance at times, but the dashing batter hasn’t really managed to do it consistently. His T20 career never saw a rise everyone anticipated despite showing ample promises from time to time.

It’s strange that a batter of Rohit Sharma’s calibre scores only 27 runs per innings in his T20 career. These numbers have only shrunk with time, and the recent performances have been abysmal. Be it T20Is or IPL, the 36-year-old has only been a disappointment with the willow in the last five years or so.

While Mumbai Indians (MI) didn’t drop him, Rohit Sharma has been among the worst performers of his team for several seasons. Since 2020, he has averaged a mere 23.87 and strikes at 127.22 in the league. On average, Rohit has hit only 3.38 boundaries every innings, which is well below the average standards.

MI stuck with him despite his horrible form since Rohit was leading the franchise brilliantly. Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians clinched the title five times and are the joint-most successful team in the tournament. After Hardik Pandya is appointed a new captain, Rohit Sharma will have to perform with the willow now.

Sanjay Manjrekar makes a massive statement on Rohit Sharma’s T20 career

Sanjay Manjrekar, the cricketer-turned-commentator, had a conversation regarding the Mumbai Indians squad. Initially, he stated that Ishan Kishan and Tim David hadn’t exactly set the stage on fire. Further, Manjrekar added that MI only have Suryakumar Yadav as a reliable option.

“Ishan Kishan, from a couple of seasons before MI paid the big bucks… he is in the same kind of form. Tim David is still trying to fill the shoes of Kieron Pollard. On form, one player that you can maybe depend on, the player who you can expect to come good, is Suryakumar Yadav,” exclaimed Manjrekar on Hotstar.

Manjrekar then talked about Rohit Sharma, stating that while he was brilliant in the World Cup, his T20 career is a question mark.

“Rohit Sharma, for me, as a batter, is a question mark in T20 cricket. (He) has shown promise, the way he played in the fifty-over World Cups. But that's a completely different format when you know you have fifty overs. They bat in that fashion. Bowlers just bowl differently in 50 overs as well.”

