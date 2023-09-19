'Winning moments are more important to him than having power' - Former Indian player makes a big statement on Virat Kohli

While Virat Kohli might not have won any major championships during his captaincy stint, he is one of the most successful Indian captains ever.

While Kohli is no longer a captain, he is enjoying his game even more now, as seen by his on-field antics.

However, things went downhill abruptly, as Kohli lost the captaincy in all three formats for various reasons. Firstly, he left T20Is captaincy himself and then was sacked from the ODIs as well. After being removed from the 50-over format, Kohli decided to leave the Test captaincy, which came as a massive surprise.

While Kohli is no longer a captain, he is enjoying his game even more now, as seen by his on-field antics. He has also been quite active in passing his wisdom to the current Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, to help him with his on-spot calls. He seems to be in a better headspace after leaving the captaincy overall.

Now, the former Indian cricketer and now a renowned commentator has stated that Kohli isn’t interested in having power. According to this veteran, Kohli just wants to be on the field and contribute as much as possible.

Former Indian player feels Virat Kohli doesn’t want power

After Virat Kohli was no longer a captain in any format, many thought his game would shrink further. However, that hasn’t been the case, as he has rather found a second peak just at the right time. Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian batter and now a commentator, stated that Kohli isn’t hungry for power anymore.

“The one similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar is that both of them enjoy playing cricket. They want to be on the field. He was not part of the team for the game against Bangladesh but was still on the field. I don't think Virat Kohli wants power or leadership,” exclaimed Manjrekar on Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel.

Manjrekar also added that Kohli had already captained India for a long time, and winning for the team is his main focus now.

“He just wants to play, and it looks like he enjoys being a part of the team. He captained the team for a very long time, so there is no scope for an unfulfilled dream. Being with the team, travelling with players, going to the ground, and being part of winning moments are more important to him than having power.”

