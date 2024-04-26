Sanjay Manjrekar omits big names from his India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar recently named his best 15 man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The fans are eagerly anticipating the tournament looking forward to the announcement of the India squad that will visit the United States of America and West Indies for the global event and hopefully end India's 11-year-long ICC trophy drought.

The ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League stands as a perfect selection trial for the BCCI. Several big name cricketers are expected in India’s T20 World Cup squad considering their strong performances in the IPL 2024.

Sanjay Manjrekar Drops Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya from India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad

The renowned commentator named his 15-man India squad without thinking much about the team’s Playing XI combination. Manjrekar backed young attacking batter Yashasvi Jaiswal to open alongside the Indian team captain Rohit Sharma.

“It is difficult to pick a few players since there are a lot of quality players especially after the IPL you get too many options. I’d pick Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opening pair.”

Manjrekar’s squad saw shocking omissions of the former Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He picked three wicket-keepers in the squad with Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul.

The commentator picked the long lost India wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Based on the IPL 2024 performances, Manjrekar backed young bowlers like Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav and Krunal Pandya.

The commentator lauded the Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his recent performances and said, "Yes. And this is perhaps Kuldeep Yadav at his peak with regards to his skills, his confidence. You can see now he's out there like a Bumrah or Chahal at his peak. He is commanding that kind of respect. He looks comfortable with the responsibility and champions, you know, those breaks and those moments that you are seeking at the right time."

Sanjay Manjrekar kept the star Indian players Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah in the squad and also named Mohammed Siraj in the squad despite his lack of form for RCB in IPL 2024.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s 15-Man India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024