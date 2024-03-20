"A Kerala guy has to do something special": Sanju Samson on challenges to find chances in Indian team

Despite the Indian call-ups, Samson acknowledges the challenge to consolidate his place in the side, given his domicile.

India wicketkeeper-batter and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has had a mixed career when it comes to representing the tricolour. Although he has given glimpses of his skillset and brilliance with some memorable knocks over the years, he has been plagued by inconsistent chances.

He was last part of the India squad during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Despite the Indian call-ups, Samson acknowledges the challenge to consolidate his place in the side, given his domicile.

Echoing on the same lines, Samson told Star Sports on their show Star Nahi Far, “When you are playing cricket in the world's best country... India is no.1 in the world… the number of players, the number of talent and the competitions we have... a guy from Kerala. if he has to come and cement his place in the national side, he has to do something special.”

He has been in sublime form with the bat scoring 458 runs in IPL 2022 and 362 runs in IPL 2023.

Battle for the wicketkeeping spot has gotten tougher

The competition for the wicketkeeping spot in the Indian side has gotten extremely intense over the past few years. Ever since Rishabh Pant's injury in December 2022 which sidelined him for the following year, Team India has witnessed the rise of several wicketkeeper-batters.

Notably, Ishan Kishan emerged onto the scene, accompanied by debutants such as Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel in different formats.

Not only that, star batter KL Rahul also took up wicketkeeping duties during the previous year's ODI World Cup and had donned the role during the Test series against South Africa as well.

