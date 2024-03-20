'He puts so much into every ball:' Legendary fast bowler advises Jasprit Bumrah to take a break

Jasprit Bumrah had an exceptional Test series against England recently. Now, he will be in action for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah in his delivery stride.

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading fast bowler for India currently. Since his debut, he has been exceptional in all the three formats and has already created a legacy. Bumrah has shown the skills and temperament to remain at the international level which makes him such a useful asset for India and his IPL team Mumbai Indians.

With Bumrah in the line-up, India have a leader of their bowling attack irrespective of the conditions. The 30-year-old has the ability to adapt to various conditions, pitches, and situations which makes him such a lethal bowler. His unique action added with his high pace creates doubts in the batter's mind.

But his unique action has some disadvantages too. With such a short run-up, he puts extra effort in his release, which can lead to injuries. Bumrah had a stress fracture in his back which required a surgery and kept him out of action for almost a year. He made a comeback just in timie for the Asia Cup 2023 and since then, he hasn't looked back.

Glenn McGrath advises Jasprit Bumrah to take a break

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath warned Bumrah of a potential injury as he puts so much extensive effort into each ball. During a media interaction at the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath advised Bumrah to take a break, otherwise he will get injured.

"The last two strides that he takes, he just powers into the crease. Thus, his momentum increases, and that's where he gets the pace. Someone like Bumrah needs an off-season because he puts so much into every ball. With so much extensive effort, he needs a break. If he keeps playing, the amount of pressure created given the bowling action he has, he is bound to get injured, which he has in the past," McGrath explained.

Bumrah emerged as the third highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Test series against England with 19 wickets in 4 Tests. Despite bowling in lesser helpful conditions, Bumrah troubled England's batters with his world-class skills. In the process, he also became the fastest Indian and second fastest Asian fast bowler to complete 150 Test wickets.

Australian legend Glenn McGrath also mentioned the reason why India hasn't seen any left-arm pacer lately in their ranks.

"We have Avesh Khan and many others in the fray. We will see in the future. Having so many good right-arm bowlers is the reason why we haven't seen a left-arm Indian pacer lately," McGrath said.



Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury since the Asia Cup last year has been exceptional. He picked up 20 wickets in 11 matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 and played a pivotal role in India's road to the final. He will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Bumrah will have a big role to play in India's campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

