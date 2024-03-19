"Depending on how his body...": Mumbai Indians under major stress over star batter's fitness

He has been out of action since the T20I series against South Africa last December.

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have a major headache going into the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) with one of their star player's availability uncertain. Suffering from a sports hernia, he underwent surgery and has been out of action since the T20I series against South Africa in December.

MI worries about Suryakumar Yadav's IPL availability post-surgery as the world's No.1 T20I batter is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

It is now been anticipated that SKY will miss the initial few games for MI as the 33-year-old needs further assessment. His participation in the matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27, Rajasthan Royals on April 1 and Delhi Capitals on April 7 would be determined at a later stage.

Speaking about his current shape and tentative timeline for return, a source told TOI, "He has been batting in the nets. Tomorrow (Tuesday), he will have his first 'open net' session. He will go through some fielding drills too. Depending on how his body reacts to it, the BCCI's medical team will then assess whether he's fit to return to action."

Mumbai Indians sign England speedster as replacement player for IPL 2024

In other news, the franchise has secured the services of England speedster Luke Wood as a like-for-like replacement for Australia's Jason Behrendorff. MI secured Wood's services at his base price of INR 50 lakhs.

The 28-year-old England fast bowler has been in incredible form of late. Wood has made a significant impact in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 9), showcasing his exceptional skills and contributing notably to his team's (Peshawar Zalmi's) performances.

The IPL heavyweights will play their first match against Gujarat Titans on March 24 in Ahmedabad as they gear up for their quest for a record-sixth title.

