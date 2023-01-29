CSK's heartwarming gesture for Albie Morkel's dad; Scott Styris reveals

The former CSK cricketer recalled a heartening tale to reinforce the family vibe with which the franchise continues to treat its players.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Scott Styris revealed a heartwarming tale that reinforces the family vibe with which the successful franchise has over the years treated its players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Styris recalled the time when CSK owners ensured their former allrounder Albie Morkel’s father could travel to India to see his son play in the yellow jersey.

Morkel’s father had never travelled to India previously but CSK ensured his dad could fly in via a business flight from South Africa and watch his son play the IPL, where he was part of the MS Dhoni-led side for the first six editions of the immensely popular T20 league.

Speaking on JioCinema’s ‘Legends Lounge’, Styris opened up on CSK’s generosity towards its players and their emotions, revealing a wonderful story on Albie Morkel and his father.

Styris reveals CSK’s heartening tale involving Albie Morkel

Morkel had been with CSK from the start of the IPL back in 2008 until the 2013 season, playing 91 games for the four-time champions with 974 runs at a strike rate above 140 and 85 wickets at an economy rate of 8.21.

"His father had never been to India, so CSK flew him business, not in the contract; they didn’t have to do it," revealed Styris, who himself played for the CSK franchise at the back end of his competitive career before moving on to commentary and broadcasting.

Also present on the show was Suresh Raina, the former India middle-order stalwart, who is renowned for his fruitful CSK association, being famed amongst the passionate Chennai fanbase by the nickname ‘Chinnathala’, coined for being Dhoni’s ably ally.

Raina said he felt like a "pampered kid" playing for CSK, for the ownership group and the team management really looked after the players and ensured they were in the best frame of mind before taking the field.

"They give a lot of bonuses, too. You always feel like doing something special for them; you felt like a pampered kid," he said.