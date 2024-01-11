"True entertainer": Fans can't keep calm after Shaheen Afridi blames speed gun for his lack of pace

In an interesting take, Shaheen blamed the speed guns behind him clocking 130-132 kph.

Pakistan is set to lock horns in a five-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing on January 12. This tour marks a significant moment for Shaheen Afridi, who undertakes his maiden role as the captain for Pakistan in the T20I format. In a pre-series press conference, Shaheen addressed concerns about his reduced pace observed during the recently concluded Test series against Australia.

In a unique take, he blamed the decrease in his pace to the speed guns registering 130-132 kph.

“To be honest pehle toh hum khud agar bowling kar rahe the, na toh board to dekh rahe the ki yaar, ye sach me hum yahi hain? Kyunki, pata hi nahi chal raha tha, jo body suru se bowling kar rahi hai aur wo itna jor laga ke 132-33 pe aati hai to hum khud hi hairan hai ki yaar kya pehle se hi kuch decide hua hai ki is pace se zyada nahi hoga?”

“Honestly, when we were bowling and checking the scoreboard (side screen), we were puzzled if we were really bowling at that speed. Our bodies are used to bowling faster, and it was strange that we couldn’t exceed 132-33kmph. We were wondering if it was planned for the speed gun not to display a speed higher than that.”

Pakistan faces Kiwi challenge next

During the Test series in Australia, Afridi demonstrated his prowess by claiming eight wickets across two matches, maintaining an average of 41.63. Simultaneously, he expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to lead Pakistan in T20Is, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with the role, especially after Babar Azam's resignation following the ODI World Cup last year.

The upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand is scheduled to kick off at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, January 12.

Watched it for 5th time on a loop 🤣 Don't know about playing cricket but they are true entertainers 🤣 — Deepak | Social media growth hacker (@lets_grow_biz) January 11, 2024

Logic: if you can’t change the gun(bowler) change the gun 🤦🏻 — Mukul Pathak (@reversenginer) January 11, 2024

Itna confidence chahiye life me — cute one-liners (@cuteoneliners) January 11, 2024

Normal day in life of pakistani cricketer 😂😜 — Shubham Lashkan (@ShubhamLashkan) January 11, 2024

National sport of Pakistan : Blame game. — Pradeepᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@pk_rsy) January 11, 2024

Bro forgot playing test match isn't easy, 4 over ki spell nahi daal ke nikal lo... — Aditya Verma (@verm48) January 11, 2024

Baki teams match khelne jaate hai aur ye log bahane banane — KD🇮🇳 (@_KD18_) January 11, 2024

Pakistanis failures have so many reasons no wonder it’s a failed state. Next thing they will come out with we are no.1 team and we are 150+ bowlers, world’s top breed of bowlers which are smashed all around the grounds 😂😂😂 — D E N I S H • L A L 🌴☀️🌷 (@banand84) January 11, 2024

Pakistani players are so obsessed with themselves that they think everyone conspires against them. — drishtiiiii (@drishtii0515) January 11, 2024

