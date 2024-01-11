Rajasthan Royals' star batter left out of West Indies' T20I and ODI squads for Australia tour

The team from Caribbean will be visiting Down Under to play a series across all formats - two Tests, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

A star Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter has missed out on a place in the recently released West Indies white-ball squad for their upcoming tour of Australia. The team from Caribbean will be visiting Down Under to play a series across all formats - two Tests, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

However, RR big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer has been left out of both the ODI and a full-strength T20I squad for their series. Hetmyer was previously dropped against England late last year.

Hetmyer, who averages 32.23 in ODIs with a strike-rate of 104.55, struggled for form against England with scores of 1 and 2 in the first two T20Is which followed 32, 0 and 12 in the three ODIs.

Known for his six-hitting abilities, he has impressed teams and fans ever since his debut in the IPL in 2019. Having previously plied his trade for RCB and DC, Hetymer's best season with the bat came after being picked by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 (314 runs). He owned his position batting down the order, setting targets or finishing games for his team.

Windies expected to hand debuts to young players due to senior players having franchise commitments

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers have been selected for the T20Is after opting out of the Test tour due to T20 franchise contracts. Neither Holder nor Mayers are featured in the ODI squad for the preceding three matches, whereas batters Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford are also permitted to participate in franchise cricket before rejoining the team for the T20Is.

Shai Hope leads the ODI group, which includes two potential debutants, Grenadian top-order batter Teddy Bishop and Guyanese wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach, who is also part of the Test squad. All-rounders Justin Greaves and Kavem Hodge make a return, along with leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr.

The three ODIs are scheduled in Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra on February 2, 4, and 6, followed by the T20Is in Hobart, Adelaide, and Perth on February 9, 11, and 13.

West Indies squads for Australia tour:

ODI squad: Shai Hope (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20I squad: Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

