Shahid Afridi demands 'more time' for Shaheen Afridi amidst rumour of captaincy change for T20 World Cup

After Babar Azam's removal as an all-format skipper following their dismal 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, Shaheen Afridi was bestowed with the captaincy reins in the shorter format.

Recently, there have been reports that Pakistan might opt for a change in captaincy going into the T20 World Cup, slated for later this year in June. Star pacer Shaheen Afridi is currently in charge of captaincy duties for Pakistan in the shortest format.

Reacting to the recent developments, Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi urged that the star pacer should be given enough time to prove his credentials as T20I captain.

The 47-year-old was quoted as saying in a media interaction,

"I think that if you have appointed someone as captain (Shaheen) and given him the responsibility then give him time as well. The biggest problem with our cricket is that our system changes whenever the faces change in the board."

"Whoever comes thinks whatever he is doing is the best for Pakistan cricket. If you change the captain then either the decision to appoint him was wrong or the decision to change him now is wrong," he added.

Afridi has failed to deliver after becoming captain

Afridi showcased his leadership abilities by helping Lahore Qalandars to back-to-back titles in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, which further backed his cause.

However, after taking over the captaincy last December in the T20I format, he has led the side in only one series which was against New Zealand where the Men in Green suffered an embarrassing 1-4 defeat.

Following that, the Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars suffered a last-place finish in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 9), winning only one of their 10 games.

