'A load of rubbish:' Former Australia captain laughs at questions surrounding Virat Kohli's position in India's T20 World Cup squad

There have been ample talks about Virat Kohli’s T20 game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

There have been ample talks about Virat Kohli’s T20 game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. While Virat is a terrific player of pace bowling, his expertise against spin has been on the wane for a while.

Despite having trouble against tweakers, he has found ways to be among runs and contribute to his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After winning the Man of the Match award in RCB’s last game, Kohli made a cheeky comment on murmurs around his cricket.

“I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. But I've still got it, I guess. That's the promise I can give here - I'll keep turning up and trying my best.”

Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock of 77 runs in 49 balls, including 11 fours and two maximums, to help RCB achieve their maiden victory of the season. This knock further reinforced Virat’s case in T20 cricket, showing he still has a lot to offer in the shortest format of the game.

Aaron Finch laughs at questions surrounding Virat Kohli's position in T20 World Cup squad

Talking in a show on ESPN, Aaron Finch showed his disappointment at questions surrounding Virat Kohli’s position. According to the former Australian captain, it is the “biggest load of rubbish”.

“I can’t understand why every time there is an ICC event coming up in any format, people always talk about Virat Kohli - ‘Is he under pressure for his spot?’ That is the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever heard in my life. He is the greatest player that I’ve ever seen in white-ball cricket, and it doesn’t matter that he strikes at 140. If I am picking a team, you are picking a guy, who you know day in and day out and, in big games, gets the job done. Just ludicrous that we keep having this conversation.”

Virat Kohli has proved his worth in every T20 World Cup event by bailing his team out of troubled waters. Even in the previous tournament, Kohli played a once-in-a-lifetime knock against Pakistan in front of a packed crowd to help India win.

Virat has a tried and tested method in T20 cricket, which has been very effective for a long period of time. He deserves a place in the T20 World Cup squad right after the IPL.

