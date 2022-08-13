Shakib announced as Bangladesh captain for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup; squad announced

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been confirmed to lead the side at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, as well as the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

Shakib had backed out of the controversial Betwinner News deal earlier this week.

Shakib Al Hasan has been named the Bangladesh captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27, as well as the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia in October-November.

The 17-member squad for the Asia Cup was announced on Saturday, August 13.

Shakib had withdrawn from his controversial Betwinner News deal earlier this week, hours after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), had given him an ultimatum to do so or be axed from the national team.

The all-rounder’s sponsorship deal with Betwinner News could have put his international career in jeopardy, for the laws in the country state of stringent prohibitions on establishments that facilitate gambling.

"As far as Shakib is concerned, there is no option of second thought here and the BCB stand is clear in this,” BCB President Nazmul Hasan had told the reporters earlier. “When I first came to BCB I said that there is zero tolerance in this regard and BCB won't accept it no matter how you explain it. So there is no way he can have the deal (with Betwinner). We had to drop players like [Mohammad] Ashraful so there is no way he can continue with the deal and now the decision lies with him.”

Shakib Al Hasan is back as captain as Bangladesh name squad for Asia Cup 👀😯



Bangladesh had appointed Nurul Hasan as a short-term replacement captain for Zimbabwe series after removing Mahmudullah, but now #Shakib will lead them in the #AsiaCup and #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EETzOaEJ0p — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) August 13, 2022

Bangladesh haven’t had the best of times in international cricket off late, having been beaten 2-1 each in both T20Is and ODIs on their recent tour of Zimbabwe. Nurul Hasan had led the side in the first two T20Is, having taken over from Mahmudullah ahead of the tour, before being sidelined with a finger injury.

Bangladesh's Asia Cup 2022 campaign will begin against Afghanistan in a Group B game in Sharjah on August 30. Sri Lanka is the third team in the group, and the top two teams in Round 1 will qualify for the subsequent Super four stage.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Parvez Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain