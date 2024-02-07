Not Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami names 'best' Indian captain he has played under

Shami has played under the leadership of some of the greatest captains to have ever led the Indian cricket team.

Premier India pacer Mohammed Shami has consolidated his place as one of India's most esteemed bowlers in history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Over the span of more than ten years, Shami has consistently delivered as a key player in India's bowling lineup across all cricket formats. Not just in the international circuit, Shami has maintained his lofty repute in the fiercely competitive Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Throughout his illustrious career, Shami has had the honor of playing under the guidance of some of India's greatest cricket captains. He made his debut under the leadership of the seasoned MS Dhoni and swiftly emerged as one of the world's top bowlers during Virat Kohli's captaincy. However, it was under the inspiring direction of Rohit Sharma in recent years that Shami reached a new pinnacle of performance.

Mohammed Shami names 'best' Indian captain he has played under

When asked about his favorite captain, Shami humbly noted that while opinions might differ, the title should be conferred upon the most successful one.

"Look, it is different for everyone. These things start with comparisons, but you will say the one that has been most successful. So for me, it is MS Dhoni because no one has been as successful as him," said Shami on News18 India during a candid chat.

Shami also expressed his admiration for star India batter Virat Kohli, whom he lauded as the epitome of batting prowess while acknowledging Kohli's outstanding record-breaking achievements. Additionally, Shami also heaped plaudits and labelled India skipper Rohit Sharma as the most 'dangerous batter' globally, a testament to Rohit's unmatched presence on the cricket field.

