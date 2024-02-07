Mohammed Shami reveals what PM Modi told him after World Cup final loss

In his recent interview, Mohammed Shami reveals the atmosphere of the dressing room after India lost to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

PM Modi went into the India dressing room after the side's World Cup final loss to Australia.

Mohammed Shami had a sensational ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With 24 wickets in just 7 matches an average of 10.70, Shami emerged as the highest wicket taker of the tournament. He wasn’t even in India’s first choice eleven at the start of the tournament but an injury to Hardik Pandya paved the way for him and Shami never looked back since. Despite his heroics, India stumbled at the final hurdle as Australia clinched their sixth World Cup title.

Recently in an interview with News18 India, Shami revealed the atmosphere of the dressing room after the final loss. “Winning and losing is part of the game. One team wins and the other team loses. But a good leader is someone, who is always there with the team. I really liked the fact that when our hearts were broken and we were not even in a state to eat anything, Modiji came and gave us the confidence that we played very well. He told us that whole India is with all of you,” Shami said.

Shami also spoke about the political agenda that many leaders created when they linked PM Modi’s arrival at the stadium with India’s loss. “I don’t understand how our win or loss gets affected by somebody coming into the stadium. We were giving our 100 percent. We were trying to win the trophy. Nothing else was in our mind,” Shami added.

Everyone cried in the dressing room: Mohammed Shami

Shami also mentioned that everyone in the dressing room was crying on that day. “Everyone had tears in the dressing room that day. Playing for your country is a huge achievement. Out of those players, there are very few ones who get a chance to play the World Cup. If we had won it, everything would have been sorted.

Apart from all these things, Shami also mentioned how IPL has changed the lives of so many people. Mohammed Shami is currently injured and is working his way back from an ankle injury. The fast bowler hasn’t played any competitive cricket since the World Cup 2023 final.