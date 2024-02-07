Gujarat Titans' new recruit replaces Punjab Kings seamer in international T20I squad

The left-arm pacer is a future prospect for Australia and is looking to stake a claim at this year's T20 World Cup.

Spencer Johnson has high quality and good form behind him.

Talented left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson has been selected in Australia’s T20I squad for the series against West Indies at home. Johnson replaced another fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who suffered a rib injury when he landed on the ball during Hobart Hurricanes’ final group game of the BBL 13 season.

The last few months have been excellent for Johnson as he made his international debut, got a lucrative IPL deal of INR 10 crore with Gujarat Titans and won the BBL with Brisbane Heat. Johnson was already in the squad for the third ODI against West Indies as a fast bowling cover. The selection gives him an opportunity to present his case for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Excellent BBL season for Spencer Johnson

Johnson’s omission from the T20I squad came as a surprise after his successful BBL campaign in which he picked up 19 wickets in 11 matches, including 4-26 in the final against Sydney SIxers. Those figures also earned him the Man of the Match award. He finished as the second highest wicket-taker of the season, only behind Xavier Bartlett.

His height and pace makes him a difficult bowler to face upfront as he is good with the new ball as well as at the death. Johnson has played one ODI and two T20Is till date. His ODI debut came just before the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was snapped up by Gujarat Titans in this season’s IPL auction.