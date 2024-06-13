Star Indian pacer undergoes foot surgery, to be out of action for 3 months

India's star cricketer, Shardul Thakur, successfully underwent foot surgery on Wednesday, June 12, and is now expected to be out of competitive cricket for a minimum of three months. The star cricketer took to Instagram and shared his post-surgery image with the caption, "Operated successfully." However, this is the second surgery for India's all-rounder in five years. He got injured during the South Africa tour earlier this year. The stylish right-handed batter last played for India in the first Test in Centurion, where the visiting side suffered a heavy defeat against the Proteas.

However, the great cricketer played a pivotal role in the Ranji Trophy last edition, making Mumbai win its 42nd title despite his grave injuries. However, the 32-year-old has requested the BCCI for longer breaks to ensure his proper recovery and preparation time for the players.

Speaking about his recent outings, Thakur played for CSK in the IPL 2024, but his performance was below par as he could only manage to get just 5 wickets from nine matches at an economy of 9.75. Notably, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK failed to enter the playoffs in the recently concluded edition after RCB knocked them out in the last game of the league stage.

Shardul Thakur's recovery time from this surgery is expected to be around eight weeks

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur could possibly be seen in action during the India vs. Australia Test series, which is slated to take place at the end of the year. His versatility as both a middle-order batter and a medium-paced bowler makes him a crucial player for Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of WTC 2025. Fans and Indian team management will be hopeful that he returns strong and more resilient after his surgery.

However, Shardul Thakur is a Grade C annual contract holder of the BCCI, and the Indian Cricket Board paid the expenses for his treatment. There are still chances he could make his comeback before or right on time for upcoming first-class games. His surgery was done by the same physician who had operated on India's right-arm pacer, Mohammed Shami, earlier in London. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-born star's recovery time from this surgery is expected to be around eight weeks.

