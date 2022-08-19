Full Sharjah Warriors Players List for UAE International League T20 (ILT20): Complete Sharjah Warriors Squad for ILT20

ILT20 franchise Sharjah Warriors have announced their full list of overseas international signings for the league's inaugural edition.

The pack is led by Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes among host of other international stars set to play for Sharjah Warriors.

Entering the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) in UAE with 14 international signings are Sharjah Warriors, whose list is headlined with notable picks like Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi and Evin Lewis.

The Warriors have also got on board England's Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes for the tournament set to be launched in the Middle East in January-February next year.

The franchise's star-studded overseas line-up for what is a one-of-its-king league is completed by Afghanistan trio Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Naveen-ul-Haq, apart from Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Mark Deyal, Bilal Khan and JJ Smit.

Deyal, Benjamin and Kohler-Cadmore are uncapped in international cricket, while Khan and Smit make up the mandated associate players' slot in the Sharjah Warriors squad from Oman and Namibia, respectively.

As per the tournament rules, franchises will be allowed to field as many as nine overseas players in their first XI for maximum star attraction to fans. This leaves Sharjah Warriors with only four slots to be filled with UAE international or domestic players in their squad.

Part of the reason behind allowing such a large overseas contingent, with a 9-2 combination taking the field, is for the tournament to strengthen its hold in an imminent clash with the Big Bash League (BBL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) played in the same window.

Owned by Capri Global, a non-banking financial company based in India, Sharjah Warriors are among the two non-IPL franchises to own a side in the ILT20 alongside Gulf Giants.

Sharjah Warriors squad for UAE International League T20 (ILT20) so far:

Moeen Ali (Eng), Dawid Malan (Eng), Evin Lewis (WI), Mohammad Nabi (Afg), Chris Woakes (Eng), Noor Ahmad (Afg), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afg), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afg), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Eng, uncapped), Chris Benjamin (Eng uncapped), Danny Briggs (Eng), Mark Deyal (WI, uncapped), Bilal Khan (Oman), JJ Smit (Namibia)