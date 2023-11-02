WATCH: Shreyas Iyer hits a massive 106-metre six off Kasun Rajitha

Shreyas Iyer hit a 106-metre six off Kasun Rajitha on what was the fourth delivery of the 36th over of the first innings.

It is the longest six of the World Cup 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hit a 106-metre six off Kasun Rajitha on what was the fourth delivery of the 36th over of the first innings. It is the longest six of the World Cup 2023. Iyer showed his muscle power in his home ground to entertain the fans in the Wankhede Stadium.

After losing the toss, India were asked to bat first in Mumbai and lost their captain, Rohit Sharma, on just the second ball of the game. However, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli quickly took the attack back on Sri Lanka’s bowlers. They belted the opponent bowlers all around the park.

But both batters lost their wickets in quick succession, leaving India in trouble. However, Shreyas Iyer was quick to counterattack and pull India out. He looked in fantastic touch and seemed to be on a mission.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli gets out on 88 off Dilshan Madushanka

Iyer was slightly under pressure coming into the game, as he hadn’t scored as consistently in the tournament before. His position was scrutinised, and Suryakumar Yadav was in contention to replace him once Hardik Pandya returned. However, Iyer showed his capability and shut his critics by playing a sublime knock.

Shreyas Iyer hits a huge 106-metre six off Kasun Rajitha

Shreyas Iyer came with all the guns blazing and launched an attack immediately. He also looked in terrific touch on his home ground. The track suited the batters, and while India lost wickets in the bunch, Iyer decided to bat freely.

Along the same lines, Shreyas Iyer hit a six, sailing into the top tier. Kasun Rajitha bowled one in the slot outside the off-stump line, and Iyer stood still and thwacked it over long-on to send it plenty of rows back into the stands. The ball went 106 metres back, making a new record in the season.

Shreyas Iyer made 82 runs off 56 balls, including three boundaries and six maximums. It was the best he batted in the whole season. It was a timely knock by Iyer to not only shut critics but also help India post a massive total on the board.

This six will certainly find itself among the longest in the tournament. There is also a possibility of it retaining the top spot by the end. Shreyas Iyer flexed his muscles in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.