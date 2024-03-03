Discarded India star makes flop return in Ranji Trophy

He could manage only 3 runs before returning to the pavilion during the semi-final clash between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

An out-of-favour India batter has failed to turn around his fortunes after another poor show, this time in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024. The discarded India star was a crucial cog in India's runners-up finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup but was dropped from the squad after the first two IND vs ENG Tests.

Shreyas Iyer had a lacklustre outing in the Tests against England, registering scores of 35 and 13 in Hyderabad followed by 27 and 29 in Vizag. He was then left out of India's squad for the last three Tests.

In his last seven matches in the longest format, Iyer has scored only 187 runs at an average of 17, with a top score of just 35.

Making a return to the domestic circuit after recently being omitted from the BCCI Central Contracts, Shreyas would have hoped for a better show.

India star makes a flop return

However, he could manage only 3 runs before returning to the pavilion during the ongoing Ranji semi-finals between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

Unfortunately, his lean patch extended further and his shortcomings were exploited. Shreyas was pushed back by short balls before a fuller delivery bowled him.

Iyer has recently been in the news after getting dropped by BCCI for a central contract. After being dropped from the squad after the first two IND vs ENG Tests, Iyer withdrew from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda citing a back issue despite the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru declaring him 'fit'.

Shreyas then went to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) academy to address his injury and subsequently was omitted from the central contract list.

However, it has now been reported that BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was displeased upon discovering that the right-hander was present at the academy of his IPL franchise and subsequently decided to axe him.

