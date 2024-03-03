'If you make the IPL your own..' - Aakash Chopra on discarded Indian player's chances

He will particularly be hoping for a good show, especially since he has been out of the fray from the national side for some time now.

While the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will once again bring back the glitz and noise, the spotlight will be on two Indian cricketers - Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. The duo has recently been in the news after their exclusion from BCCI Central contracts.

While Iyer was fighting a back injury, Ishan Kishan had cited mental fatigue to skip domestic tournaments which forced the BCCI to decide against handing them a contract.

Now with the IPL 2024 around the corner, it will be a great platform for the cricketers to show their mettle and silence the critics. Ishan will particularly be hoping for a good show, especially since he has not played any professional cricket since last year November and has been out of the fray from the national side for some time now.

Aakash Chopra wants Ishan Kishan to capitalise in IPL 2024

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer turned pundit Aakash Chopra reckons IPL 2024 presents the best opportunity for Kishan to stake his claim for a spot in the Indian team.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "Either he has himself opted not to play, or he won't be selected now. So this is his chance. If you make the IPL your own, you have chances of going forward. Then there is, of course, Wankhede's flat pitch. The ball will come nicely onto the bat and go far."

Kishan had a decent run last year in IPL 2023, amassing 454 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.27 and a strike rate of 142.76.

However, it remains to be seen how he delivers under the leadership of new skipper Hardik Pandya.

